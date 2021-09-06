Dan James isn’t Manchester United standard but will be problem at Leeds United, claims Rio Ferdinand

Despite enjoying a blistering start to his career with Manchester United, things never really progressed for Daniel James with the forward struggling for consistency. It saw him also struggle for game-time with just 15 appearances last season, following a 33 game 2019/20 season. However, the 23-year-old managed to net just 9 goals along the way. But with Jesse Lingard’s return from loan alongside the arrivals of both Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo, it saw James sold to Leeds United for a fee of around £25 million.