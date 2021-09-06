Aymeric Laporte had no serious injury, its just a small overload, confirms Luis Enrique

However, things have changed at Manchester City with the defender starting two out of the club's three league matches before the break but there was cause for concern within the club's camp after Laporte, who started Spain's World Cup qualifying 4-0 win against Georgia on Sunday, was replaced at halftime due to a thigh problem. But while Luis Enrique admitted that he is not likely to select the defender, the Spain head coach also went on to squash the reports indicating it was a serious injury.