Aymeric Laporte had no serious injury, its just a small overload, confirms Luis Enrique
Today at 6:46 PM
Aymeric Laporte was withdrawn at halftime due to an injury scare in Spain's 4-0 World Cup qualifier win over Georgia but Spain manager Luis Enrique has revealed that it was just a small overload and not a serious injury. The Spanish centre-back is unlikely to feature in La Furia Roja's next game.
With his struggles with game-time over the last eighteen months or so at Manchester City, Aymeric Laporte also failed to earn a single cap France on the international stage. That changed when the defender switched nationalities to Spanish and earned his first cap for the La Furia Roja just before the start of Euro 2020. Since then, Laporte has been a regular for Spain and a key part of Luis Enrique's squad which saw him called up for their recent international break.
However, things have changed at Manchester City with the defender starting two out of the club's three league matches before the break but there was cause for concern within the club's camp after Laporte, who started Spain's World Cup qualifying 4-0 win against Georgia on Sunday, was replaced at halftime due to a thigh problem. But while Luis Enrique admitted that he is not likely to select the defender, the Spain head coach also went on to squash the reports indicating it was a serious injury.
“Most of the changes were due to some discomfort for the players. I hope there are no serious injuries. That’s the bad news. Laporte has nothing, it's just a small overload. I don’t think they’ll even test him,” Enrique told reporters after the match.
