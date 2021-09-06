2021 Durand Cup | It's a pleasure to work with the same foreigners from the previous season, says Goa coach

FC Goa will field almost a full-strength squad will begin their 2021 Durand Cup journey with their group stage match against Army Green Football Team on Tuesday evening, at the Salt Lake Stadium. Unlike the previous, where the Gaurs sent a second-string side with only Indian players in the squad, this time, all the top Indian players along with four foreigners will feature in the century-old tournament. FC Goa head coach feels that it is a pleasure to work with the same foreigners from the previous season and added that working together will help them a lot to improve in the upcoming season.