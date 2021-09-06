2021 Durand Cup | It's a pleasure to work with the same foreigners from the previous season, says Goa coach

Today at 4:37 PM
FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando feels that it is a pleasure to work with the same foreigners from the previous season and added that working together will help them a lot to improve in the future days. The Gaurs will begin their Durand Cup campaign with their match against Army Green Football Team.
FC Goa will field almost a full-strength squad will begin their 2021 Durand Cup journey with their group stage match against Army Green Football Team on Tuesday evening, at the Salt Lake Stadium. Unlike the previous, where the Gaurs sent a second-string side with only Indian players in the squad, this time, all the top Indian players along with four foreigners will feature in the century-old tournament. FC Goa head coach feels that it is a pleasure to work with the same foreigners from the previous season and added that working together will help them a lot to improve in the upcoming season.
“From my point of view, it’s perfect. I know the foreign players, they helped me a lot in the last season. They help me a lot each day- Ivan (Gonzalez), Alberto (Noguera), Jorge (Ortiz), (and Edu Bedia). I think it’s good to work together, maybe working with them for two years will help them improve even more than the last season,” said Juan Ferrando, during the pre-match press conference
“And it’s good for the club to take one way and protect this way. For me, it’s a pleasure, it’s good, I’m very happy to continue with the same foreign players, cause they know me, I know them and sure we can improve for this club,” he added.
The previous season was cut-short owing to the pandemic situation, with the entire ISL season stages in Goa itself. The FC Goa boss opined that the previous season was problematic, but this season will be an exception, with the Durand Cup providing them the perfect opportunity to shape up their squad ahead of the 2021-22 ISL.
“The last season was a bit of problem, because it was short. But, now we have a good opportunity to work together with the team. The players want to come with us, work together. For me, it’s a pleasure, it’s good. This is our intention, to work everyday and improve and prepare the team for the ISL,” stated the Spaniard.
