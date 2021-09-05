Potentially Arsenal could look to bring new forwards in during January, claims Nigel Winterburn

Things haven’t changed so far with Aubameyang the only Arsenal player scoring this season but the more serious concern is the fact that Lacazette has one year left on his contract. It had many believing that the Frenchman would be sold over the summer but with no deal done, Nigel Winterburn has warned his former side of the January danger. The former Arsenal defender believes that while the club could end up buying a new forward, they can’t finish the winter window with just one striker in the team.