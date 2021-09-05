Potentially Arsenal could look to bring new forwards in during January, claims Nigel Winterburn
Today at 3:41 PM
Former Arsenal star Nigel Winterburn believes that should the North Londoners lose one of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette in January, the club could sign a new forward. The strikers haven’t been at their best over the last few years and reports have indicated that one could leave.
With Arsenal finishing eighth last season, it had many fans and critics alike concerned at the fact that the North London side struggled to score goals despite having two strikers in the team. But both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette struggled for form although the duo finished the season with 32 goals across all competitions. However, that was a drop off as compared to the previous year where they finished with a combined 41 goals.
Things haven’t changed so far with Aubameyang the only Arsenal player scoring this season but the more serious concern is the fact that Lacazette has one year left on his contract. It had many believing that the Frenchman would be sold over the summer but with no deal done, Nigel Winterburn has warned his former side of the January danger. The former Arsenal defender believes that while the club could end up buying a new forward, they can’t finish the winter window with just one striker in the team.
“Potentially, but it's very difficult to say because Aubameyang signed that new deal, so I would be surprised if he was pushing to move away. His form wasn't great last season, and he needs to pick that up before anything,” Winterburn told Goal.
"Lacazette is the one into his last year, so that would be the most likely scenario that he could leave if someone came in with an offer. It would depend on where Arsenal are in the table and whether someone can be brought in to fill that role.
"If they let one of those two go, then we'll be left so short up front. We're already a little short in that area at the minute, but when we get to January the rumours may surface again with Arsenal potentially looking to bring someone in,” he added.
