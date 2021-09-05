Giovanni Reyna has potential to play for one of best five teams in world, proclaims Raphael Wicky
Today at 3:54 PM
MLS coach Raphael Wicky believes that Giovanni Reyna has the potential and the talent to one day play for some of the best sides in the world because of his move to Germany. The 18-year-old has thrived for Borussia Dortmund since his move from the NYCFC academy, with 69 appearances for the club.
Ever since his debut in January 2020, a lot has been expected from Giovanni Reyna but somehow the young attacker has lived up to his potential and then some. The 18-year-old’s rise from a simple youth talent at NYCFC academy to a key player and highly rated youngster for Borussia Dortmund has been impressive with Reyna thriving over the years. The American has not only made 69 appearances for the Bundesliga side since his debut but has also earned eight caps for the national team, scoring four times.
That alone has many of Europe’s biggest sides scouting and shortlisting the versatile youngster as many believe he could become one of the best in the world. Raphael Wicky reiterated that fact and admitted the same, which is something he saw when he coached Reyna during his time in the United States youth ranks. Wicky, now a coach for MLS side Chicago Fire, added that Reyna struck gold with his move to Germany and believes that training with Dortmund could see him play “for one of the best five teams in the world” one day.
"Gio Reyna has star potential. Even as his coach with the U17s, I was blown away by his unbelievable game intelligence and technical abilities, combined with his superb physical conditioning,” Wicky told Sport Bild.
"He struck gold with his transfer to Germany. Training at BVB, he's improved his game against the ball and defensive game. He fights for the good of the team and has internalised a winning mentality. If Gio continues to develop like this, he can go up another level and play for one of the best five teams in the world, including Bayern Munich."
