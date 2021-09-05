Feel that I’ve overcome tough times and looking forward to this season, admits Thiago Alcantara
Today at 3:55 PM
In light of a stop start 2020/21 season, Thiago Alcantara has confessed that he had a tough time last time around but believes that he has overcome that and is looking forward towards the future. The Spaniard arrived last summer at Liverpool but injuries and other issues restricted his appearances.
With Thiago Alcantara arriving for a cut-price deal last summer, a lot was expected from the midfielder especially with him playing a key role for Bayern Munich in their treble winning 2019/20 term. However, a serious injury crisis for Liverpool combined with injuries, COVID-19 and various other issues for Thiago, saw the Spaniard’s debut season affected. The 30-year-old would make only 30 appearances across all competitions for the club, recording just one goal contribution.
But with key Liverpool players fit again this season and with Thiago back to his full-fitness levels, it has many fans and critics alike believing that the Spaniard’s real impact will be seen now. That was reiterated by Thiago himself as he revealed that he had a tough time last term but is now looking “forward to this season”. The midfielder also added that the team is looking to create harmony within the group and reach their highest levels.
"Well, I don’t know if I’d count it as a year of experience in England as, due to Covid, everything has been closed, so we’ve not been able to enjoy being in the country too much in that sense. In terms of the Premier League, I’ve had a year to experience how competitive the game is and the speed of play,” Thiago told Liverpool’s website.
“As is always the case when you’re adapting, it has been a good year but at the start I had tough times. I feel that I’ve overcome those now and I’m looking forward to this season. When I arrived here I was already clear on what I could bring to the team and what the team could give to me.
“We’ll continue working together and I think that we’re always discovering new things, both in terms of those of us that have been here [for a period] and those players that come in. That’s how you create that harmony within the group to be able to perform at the highest level and evolve."
