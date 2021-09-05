England performances have been mediocre by my standards, admits Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold believes that his performances for England have been mediocre since June 2019 and admitted that he is not exactly sure why his levels have dipped. The full-back also added that the difference in systems and the lack of consistent game-time may have played a part.

While his performances for Liverpool towards the end of the 2020/21 season were exceptional, that didn’t stop Gareth Southgate from dropping Trent Alexander-Arnold from England’s squad in March. The critics and fans did get after the England boss but things changed with Alexander-Arnold a part of the initial squad for Euro 2020 before a thigh injury ruled him out of the tournament. It means that the young full-back has earned just one cap for England since October 2020.

However, while reports indicate that the full-back is set to start during the current international break, many fans are concerned at the levels that Trent Alexander-Arnold has shown with the national team. It has been a serious drop off as compared to his form with Liverpool and the 22-year-old admitted that it’s a concern for him as well. He also added that he hasn’t played at his best for England since June 2019 with him not sure exactly why he hasn’t hit the same levels.

"I thought I played really well then, I just couldn’t hit the ground running after that. Otherwise, they have been mediocre performances by my standard, and that’s what I need to improve," Alexander-Arnold told the Telegraph.

“I’m not sure (when asked about his struggles) – obviously with fewer games come less opportunities. I would say there is a lot more competition for places here. At the club I am a regular who plays most of the games. I think it is just not finding form and finding the level I need and the level I demand on a daily basis. I have just not been able to reach that bar.”

The full-back’s performances for Liverpool have often had many wondering whether Trent Alexander-Arnold could do a job in midfield but that has been something nobody has tried out yet. However, with a few tweaks to his system this season, Jurgen Klopp has shown that the 22-year-old could play in the middle of the park although Alexander-Arnold added that he is a right-back and has always played there. But the England international also confessed that he's willing to do whatever he can to help his team, out wide or inside.

"I am a right-back. I have played that my whole career and I have not really stepped out of it too much. It’s tough to say … in big games in the Premier League I haven’t been thrown in there [midfield], so it’s tough to say that, yeah, I would be able to handle it. You never know.

"I just try to play football. I try to help the team as much as I can, try to get forward and influence the game, create chances and hurt the opposition. Whether I find myself out wide or inside on the ball, it doesn’t matter.

“I want to hurt the opposition and break them down. Essentially there are only two people’s opinions that can change that and that is both the managers I play for. They are the ones who will make the decision,” he added.