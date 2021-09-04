We are in a tough situation now but let’s judge the team when they play together, states Edu

Arsenal have endured their worst start to a league season in 67 years as the London club sits rock bottom of the Premier League. Arsenal have scored zero goals while letting in nine goals after the first three game-weeks in the league. The London club are also without European football of any kind for the first time since 1995.

Arsenal faces Norwich City next in the Premier League and then visits Burnley afterward before welcoming Spurs to the Emirates Stadium in the North London derby. There is no room for error for Arteta who is under intense scrutiny as the Spaniard will look to bring the desired results and improved performances to the Emirates Stadium over the next few games in the league.

Edu, who played for the English club between 2001 and 2005 returned two years ago in his present role but has come under fire along with manager Mikel Arteta for the quality of the signings and the poor start to the new season.

"Of course, it has hurt us to be in that situation. We are hurt, I am hurt. I don't want to see the club there, but I want to see the team playing together. To be fair, we have had three games and I haven't seen the team playing together yet. So, I want to see the signings and I want to see the squad prepare. All three games we have played against Brentford, Chelsea, and Manchester City, unfortunately, we have had some difficult moments in terms of Covid and injuries,” said Edu in an exclusive Sky Sports interview.