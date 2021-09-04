We aim to win every competition possible, declares Thiago Alcantra

Thiago's maiden campaign for the Merseyside club was mixed as he struggled with injuries and settling in but the Spanish international rallied his team mates to secure a Champions League qualification spot in Liverpool’s late-season surge. Thiago made 30 appearances in all competitions while scoring one goal for the English club last campaign.

Thiago moved from Bayern Munich to Liverpool the previous summer in his desire to pursue a new challenge after winning the Champions League with the German team. The Spanish international who won major trophies in his stint with Bayern made 235 appearances while scoring 31 goals and providing 37 assists in all competitions. The 30-year-old midfielder helped the German club win seven Bundesliga titles, four DFB Pokal cups, one FIFA Club World Cup, and one UEFA Champions League during his time at the club.

“Well, I have the same feeling I’ve had in every team I’ve played, which is to aim as high as possible. That means to win every competition possible: the league, Champions League and the cup competitions too. That’s always been the objective. I’d say there’s no difference between this year, last year, and the one before that,” revealed Thiago to the club website.