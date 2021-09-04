We aim to win every competition possible, declares Thiago Alcantra
Today at 7:32 PM
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara reveals his intentions to win every competition possible as the English club looks to achieve glory domestically and in Europe. The Spanish playmaker is now in his second campaign at Anfield after arriving from Bayern Munich last summer for £20 million.
Thiago's maiden campaign for the Merseyside club was mixed as he struggled with injuries and settling in but the Spanish international rallied his team mates to secure a Champions League qualification spot in Liverpool’s late-season surge. Thiago made 30 appearances in all competitions while scoring one goal for the English club last campaign.
Thiago moved from Bayern Munich to Liverpool the previous summer in his desire to pursue a new challenge after winning the Champions League with the German team. The Spanish international who won major trophies in his stint with Bayern made 235 appearances while scoring 31 goals and providing 37 assists in all competitions. The 30-year-old midfielder helped the German club win seven Bundesliga titles, four DFB Pokal cups, one FIFA Club World Cup, and one UEFA Champions League during his time at the club.
The Spanish midfielder who is a serial champion with previous clubs Bayern Munich and Barcelona hopes to help the Reds challenge for major honours this season.
“Well, I have the same feeling I’ve had in every team I’ve played, which is to aim as high as possible. That means to win every competition possible: the league, Champions League and the cup competitions too. That’s always been the objective. I’d say there’s no difference between this year, last year, and the one before that,” revealed Thiago to the club website.
“We want to win everything and have that hunger to not just win every competition but to win every game,” he added.
