Things were complicated because I had no communication with Koeman, admits Miralem Pjanic

Pjanic signed for Barcelona from Juventus for a fee of €60 million last summer transfer window and made 30 appearances for the Spanish club throughout the course of the previous season. The Bosnian midfielder only made six starts in his 30 appearances as injuries and poor form plagued him and kept him out of Koeman’s plan.

Turkish club Besiktas confirmed a deal on their official website and announced that they will pay a €2.7 million loan fee to secure the player for the season. Besiktas will hope that the Bosnian international recaptures the form he showcased in Italy with Juventus. Pjanic who made 178 appearances for Juventus, scored 22 goals and assisted 41 goals for his teammates. The 31-year-old helped the club win four Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia cups during his stint with the Italian club.

The former Juventus and Roma man lowered his salary to join Besiktas, so that he can get back to playing more than he did at Camp Nou. Pjanic also admitted that he felt disrespected at Barcelona as Koeman did not communicate with him clearly enough.

"I couldn't get used to the situation I faced last year. I knew I didn't want it. I'm a player. I love playing football, this is what makes me happy.I always wanted to play for Barca but I didn't expect the situation to get so complicated. There was a point that I was playing less, things were getting complicated. And when I played it was difficult physically and mentally to be well, because it was killing my confidence, because I had no communication with [Koeman], said Pjanic in an interview with Marca.