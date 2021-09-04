I was still at Inter but my head was already in London, admits Romelu Lukaku

The forward then made a big-money switch to Manchester United in 2017 but his presence was seen as expendable at Old Trafford who sold the attacker to Inter for €80 million. Working under revered manager Antonio Conte, Lukaku stepped up his game and scored 64 goals and provided 16 assists in 95 appearances while leading the Italian club to Serie A glory last season. The 28-year-old has already made an impact for his new club as he scored for Chelsea against Arsenal on his debut.