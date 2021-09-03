The language is a big challenge for me but I will learn it quickly to settle in faster, reveals Saul Niguez

Chelsea paid a £3.4 million loan fee for the duration of the midfielder's stay at Stamford Bridge. During his time with Atletico, Saul made 340 appearances while scoring 43 goals and providing 20 assists across all competitions. He helped the Spanish side in winning two Europa Leagues, one Copa del Rey, one La Liga , and one UEFA Super Cup.

The Spanish international has been assigned a familiar number for his jersey as he will be wearing the No 17 jersey as announced by Chelsea on their website. The midfielder wore the No 17 jersey for two years in the early years of his Atletico Madrid career before switching to the No 8.

The 26-year-old hopes to acclimatize quickly to life in England and has already asked Spanish players Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Marcos Alonso to help him learn the language faster. Saul admitted how he always wanted to experience the culture and league of England.

"The last day of the transfer window was crazy but in the end, I could come here, as we all were hoping, so I have to seize this chance. Since I was a child, I always had two goals - to make history at Atletico Madrid and to play in the Premier League, not only because of the league itself but also for its culture and the language.”The language is a big challenge for me and I want to learn it as soon as possible in order to be able to communicate with my team-mates simply and comfortably, revealed Saul to the club’s website.