Some fans might not like it but Antoine Griezmann's performance is all that matters, reveals Enrique Cerezo
Today at 6:30 PM
Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has admitted that fans in the Wanda Metropolitano will need winning over with quality performances by Griezmann. He feels that the striker is likely to be whistled by fans following his return from Barcelona as he left the club on unsavoury terms in 2019.
A move was on the cards for the French forward two summers ago when speculation mounted of a potential transfer to Barcelona. The deal finally came to fruition as the Spanish Giants brought him to the Camp Nou for a €120 million transfer fee. The Frenchman did not have the desired impact with the Blaugrana as he only scored 35 goals in 102 appearances across all competitions.
The 30-year-old made a shocking deadline day switch to the club where he solidified his legacy as Barcelona needed to trim their wage bill due to their financial difficulties. The Ballon d'Or nominee helped the Rojiblancos win one Europa League, one UEFA Super Cup, and one Supercopa de Espana during his time with the club.The forward who scored 133 goals and provided 50 assists in 220 appearances in his first stint with the club will hope to make a similar impact after reuniting with Diego Simeone.
Cerezo is delighted to bring the star man back but accepts the supporters need to be won over by Griezmann for his performances on the pitch.
"I would understand, but what I want to say is that we are not going to gain anything with this. When he left, all I said was that in Barcelona they wouldn't love him the same as they do here. He left in a strange way, but he has shown that he was eager to return to Atletico Madrid,” said the Atletico president to Cadena SER.
“There are fans who will not like it, but there are others who were delighted with his return and in the end the important thing is performance and having the best squad," he added.
