Barcelona News | Miralem Pjanic signs for Besiktas from Barcelona
Today at 1:42 PM
Barcelona have announced the departure of Miralem Pjanic to Turkish club Besiktas on a season-long loan deal. Pjanic follows a long list of players who left Barcelona over the summer such as Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ilaix Moriba with the club desperate to reduce their wage bill.
Pjanic joined Barcelona from Juventus for €60 million last summer and made 30 appearances for the Blaugrana in the previous campaign. The Bosnian made just six domestic starts in his 30 appearances as injuries and poor form kept him out of Ronald Koeman's plans. Besiktas will hope that the midfielder will display the form he showed in Italy with Roma and Juventus. Pjanic scored 22 goals and provided 41 assists in 178 appearances for Juventus as he helped the club win four Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia cups before he made the switch to the Spanish giants.
The Turkish club announced on their official website that they will pay a €2.7 million loan fee to secure the player for the entirety of the season. The loan deal expires next summer and the 31-year-old will have two years remaining on his contract with Barcelona once he returns from the loan. The Spanish club will hope that the Bosnian international put up impressive performances for Beskitas in order to attract more suitors next summer.
