Barcelona News | Miralem Pjanic signs for Besiktas from Barcelona

Pjanic joined Barcelona from Juventus for €60 million last summer and made 30 appearances for the Blaugrana in the previous campaign. The Bosnian made just six domestic starts in his 30 appearances as injuries and poor form kept him out of Ronald Koeman's plans. Besiktas will hope that the midfielder will display the form he showed in Italy with Roma and Juventus. Pjanic scored 22 goals and provided 41 assists in 178 appearances for Juventus as he helped the club win four Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia cups before he made the switch to the Spanish giants.