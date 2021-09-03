Donny Van de Beek endured painful 2020-21 campaign but he will succeed, reveals his agent

Donny Van de Beek left his boyhood club Ajax to move to Manchester United last summer for a fee of £35 million after making 175 appearances across all competitions for the Dutch club. The 24-year-old scored 41 goals and provided 34 assists while helping the club win one Eredivisie and one KNVB Cup. The Dutch international made just four starts in the Premier League in 36 appearances across all competitions as he scored one goal and provided two assists.

The Dutch midfielder has found it difficult to establish himself so far during his tenure at Old Trafford, leading to speculation surrounding his departure from United in the near future. Questions were asked of manager Solskjaer when the Dutch international was bought as United boasted several alternative options in their squad. Van de Beek was retained by the Red Devils during this summer transfer and faces another season of uncertainty as he strives to gain game time under Solskjaer.

"Donny is happy with the fact the club has so much trust in him, but last season was really painful because he didn’t play much. He was ready for this. It’s about choices and timing, you have to accept. He signed a six-year contract, but he wants to play. In the last few weeks he showed he is ready for the new season and he showed what the club likes to see. So we will see in the next few months whether the club will use him or not,” admitted Guido Albers to talkSPORT.