2021 Durand Cup | FC Goa announce 29-member squad, four foreigners included

Today at 4:31 PM
Indian Super League side FC Goa have announced their 29-man squad for the upcoming 2021 Durand Cup, which begins in Kolkata, on September 5. Four overseas players, including Spanish playmaker and skipper Edu Bedia, have been shortlisted by head coach Juan Ferrando for the tournament.
Following the end of the domestic summer transfer window this week, the FC Goa squad for the Durand Cup has now been submitted. A total of 4 foreign players will be travelling to Kolkata for the tournament with Edu Bedia leading the way once again as he prepares to step into his fifth season with the club.
14 of the 29 players in the FC Goa squad are homegrown Goan talents while Juan Ferrando will also have his full allowed quota of 4 foreigners amongst the squad as well.
The full FC Goa squad for the 2021 Durand Cup is as follows:
Goalkeepers: Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem
Defenders: Leander D’Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Kunal Kundaikar, Manushawn Fernandes, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali
Midfielders: Edu Bedia (c), Brison Fernandes, Md. Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis
Forwards: Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Delton Colaco
The squad sees 5 players from last season’s Developmental Team being promoted to the first team viz. Hrithik Tiwari, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia), Brison Fernandes, Christy Davis and Delton Colaco.
Three new signings will also be in the fray to make their debut for FC Goa with Nongdomba Naorem, Danstan Fernandes and Manushawn Fernandes in the squad as well.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.