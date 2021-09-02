Talents like Jamal Musiala and Tanguy Nianzou can become world-class, proclaims Joshua Kimmich

But even then, despite Bayern's success over the last few years, the new deal had many wondering why Kimmich didn't consider leaving the club this summer. But in an interview, the German international reveals that the talent and potential of the new crop of Bayern such as Jamal Musiala and Tanguy Nianzou convinced him that the club have a good foundation in place. Kimmich also added that he believe the decision that he made was the right one and together the club can potentially achieve the best.