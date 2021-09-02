Talents like Jamal Musiala and Tanguy Nianzou can become world-class, proclaims Joshua Kimmich
Today at 9:02 PM
Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich considers Jamal Musiala and Tanguy Nianzou have the potential to be world-class stars in the future. The German international claims that the ability and potential that exist within the Bayern squad convinced him to sign a new contract at the Allianz Arena.
Speculation and rumours had started to surface regarding the exit of Joshua Kimmich was very high at one point during the summer as he entered the final two years but any move away was eventually squashed by when the German signed a new deal. The 26-year-old's new contract now expires in the summer of 2025 and it effectively ties a key player for the Bavarian giants down for the next four years.
But even then, despite Bayern's success over the last few years, the new deal had many wondering why Kimmich didn't consider leaving the club this summer. But in an interview, the German international reveals that the talent and potential of the new crop of Bayern such as Jamal Musiala and Tanguy Nianzou convinced him that the club have a good foundation in place. Kimmich also added that he believe the decision that he made was the right one and together the club can potentially achieve the best.
"Like me, most of us still have our best years ahead of us – and everybody would like to have players like Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller,or Robert Lewandowski in their team. When I see Jamal Musiala – who’s already really good but can really become world class – or also a Tanguy Nianzou with great potential, we can all take another step here and also have a good foundation for the next years to be able to achieve the highest goals,” told Kimmich to Bayern’s website.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.