Senior officials at Barcelona have said many things that are not true, claims Ilaix Moriba

Ilaix Moriba joined Barcelona from Espanyol in 2010 and spent 11 years in the club academy before being called up to the senior squad halfway through last season. The Guinean midfielder would go on to make 18 appearances over the course of the season, scoring one goal and three assists with him impressing many fans and critics alike. But the 18-year-old opted against signing a new deal with his boyhood clubs due to a disagreement in the financial terms presented.

It saw Barcelona president Joan Laporta berate the teenager in a press conference during the summer for failing to compromise in negotiations over a renewal with Ronald Koeman doing something similar. Moriba was subsequently ostracized and exiled from the main squad and their B Team but eventually sold to RB Leipzig on transfer deadline day and had a lot to say about the La Liga giants. In his first interview as a Leipzig player, Moriba admitted that there were things said that weren't true and unfair to him and his family.

"The last few months have been the hardest of my life, we [my family] have received abusive messages but we have been able to get over it to be here today. I don't deserve these messages,” said the midfielder in his first interview as a Leipzig player

"They [people at the club] have said many things that are not true and we have had to keep tight-lipped because of the respect that we have for Barcelona. The things that they have said in the press have not been fair. I have improved at Barcelona with the support of the fans, but over the past few months, they have not known how to behave. I am not going to judge the whole fanbase based on these few people,” he added.