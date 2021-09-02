Reports | Lorenzo Insigne could move on a free transfer to Inter Milan from Napoli

Calciomercato also reported that Insigne has piqued Inter Milan's interest as well but any potential deal for the reigning Serie A champions might prove to be difficult as the Italian international will ask for higher wages as compared to what he is earning now. The report has also added that Insigne is likely to ask for the number 24 jersey as well as a seven million euro sum as a signing bonus and request the availability of his image rights, which may complicate the deal.