Reports | Lorenzo Insigne could move on a free transfer to Inter Milan from Napoli
Today at 5:25 PM
According to Calciomercato, Inter Milan have set their sights on Lorenzo Insigne and will try to understand the terms and conditions in order to secure his signing on a free transfer. The Italian star has less than one year on his contract left but has not received a new offer from Napoli.
Inter Milan are studying the possibility of bringing Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne to the San Siro on a free transfer next summer. The winger, whose contract expires next summer, has not received a contract extension offer from Napoli president De Laurentiis and it has seen a host of European clubs linked with a move. The interest reported comes from not just within Italy but from England as well with Insigne at the top of many shortlists.
However, Calciomercato has reported that De Laurentiis will sit down with the Italian to discuss his future but it is unlikely that a final decision will be made until the dawn of next year. Napoli had set an asking price of €25 million for the Italian winger the previous summer but interested clubs deemed the price to be too high after Insigne is said to have asked for a sizable pay increase following Italy's Euro 2020 win over the summer.
Calciomercato also reported that Insigne has piqued Inter Milan's interest as well but any potential deal for the reigning Serie A champions might prove to be difficult as the Italian international will ask for higher wages as compared to what he is earning now. The report has also added that Insigne is likely to ask for the number 24 jersey as well as a seven million euro sum as a signing bonus and request the availability of his image rights, which may complicate the deal.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.