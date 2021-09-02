Reports | Barcelona still looking for way to get Miralem Pjanic off their wage bill

The report has indicated that the 31-year-old’s preference was a move to Italy only and is reportedly unlikely to agree to moving anywhere. However, with the window in Italy closed and reports indicating that Ronald Koeman has no plans of giving Pjanic game-time, the Bosnian midfielder has accepted that he might have to wait until January for his move. ESPN has further reported that the club still need to register a few players and thus are looking to get Pjanic’s wages off their bill as soon as possible.