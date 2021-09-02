Reports | Barcelona still looking for way to get Miralem Pjanic off their wage bill
Today at 8:19 PM
According to ESPN, Barcelona are still looking at potential options to get Miralem Pjanic off their wage bill before transfer windows all across Europe close. The 31-year-old signed for the club last summer but has failed to make any sort of impact, with 30 appearances for the Camp Nou side.
With reports indicating that Barcelona were looking to get their wage bill down, it saw the club let Antoine Griezmann leave on loan and they also didn’t re-sign Lionel Messi. Not only that, Emerson Royal, who re-signed for the club this summer, was sold as well which helped the club’s finances but reports indicated that Miralem Pjanic was at the top of their departure shortlist. However, no move for the midfielder materialized despite interest from Italy although the situation hasn’t changed.
ESPN has reported that Barcelona are looking to move Pjanic off their wage bill before transfer windows all across Europe closes. The window closed in Spain, Italy, England, Germany and France on Tuesday but windows in Turkey and Russia are open. However, while Zenit St Petersburg have been linked with an interest, Pjanic has no intentions of leaving for Russia.
The report has indicated that the 31-year-old’s preference was a move to Italy only and is reportedly unlikely to agree to moving anywhere. However, with the window in Italy closed and reports indicating that Ronald Koeman has no plans of giving Pjanic game-time, the Bosnian midfielder has accepted that he might have to wait until January for his move. ESPN has further reported that the club still need to register a few players and thus are looking to get Pjanic’s wages off their bill as soon as possible.
