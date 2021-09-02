Reports | AC Milan anxious about uncertainty of Franck Kessie’s future amidst interest
Today at 4:27 PM
According to Calciomercato, AC Milan are concerned that Franck Kessie’s head could be turned by interest from outside the club including potential links to Juventus and England. The 24-year-old has just one year left on his current contract and reports have indicated that negotiations have stalled.
After netting just 16 goals in his first three Serie A seasons with AC Milan, few expected Franck Kessie to break the norm but the Ivorian did exactly that. The 24-year-old showcased exactly why the Rossoneri signed him in the first place as he produced a career defining season with 13 goals and 6 assists in just 37 league appearances. It was one of the main reasons why AC Milan finished in the top four with the Serie A giants even challenging for the title at one stage.
However, with great form comes great interest and it has seen clubs from across Europe’s biggest leagues all keen on a move for Kessie. That is especially so as the midfielder has only one year left on his current deal and Calciomercato has reported that Milan are concerned the interest might see the Ivorian reject a new deal. The two clubs have struggled to come to an agreement over terms with the club’s €6.5 million wage offer well off Kessie’s reported €8.5 million per year asking salary.
But the club were buoyed by the midfielder’s comments during the Olympics, where he proclaimed he loved the club and wanted to stay for life, and believe that an agreement could be reached. Calciomercato has further reported that despite those comments, the player and his agent are reportedly on the lookout amidst interest from Juventus, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and a catalogue of others.
