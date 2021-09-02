Reports | AC Milan anxious about uncertainty of Franck Kessie’s future amidst interest

However, with great form comes great interest and it has seen clubs from across Europe’s biggest leagues all keen on a move for Kessie. That is especially so as the midfielder has only one year left on his current deal and Calciomercato has reported that Milan are concerned the interest might see the Ivorian reject a new deal. The two clubs have struggled to come to an agreement over terms with the club’s €6.5 million wage offer well off Kessie’s reported €8.5 million per year asking salary.