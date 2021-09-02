Not convinced by Juventus and put Inter in front for Scudetto this season, proclaims Christian Vieri

Despite Juventus finishing fourth last season, few fans and critics believe that the Old Lady would struggled to make the cut for the top four without Cristiano Ronaldo. That was because the 36-year-old scored 29 goals with Alvaro Morata their second highest goalscorer with 11. It had many concerned when the Old Lady opted to let Ronaldo leave for Manchester United this summer although a few were pleased that they got the Portuguese legend’s wages off their books.