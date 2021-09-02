Not convinced by Juventus and put Inter in front for Scudetto this season, proclaims Christian Vieri
Today at 5:26 PM
Former Inter Milan star Christian Vieri believes that the Nerazzurri have what it takes to win the Scudetto once again especially since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure has left Juventus weak. The 36-year-old brought his three year spell in Turin to an end by signing for Manchester United this summer.
Despite Juventus finishing fourth last season, few fans and critics believe that the Old Lady would struggled to make the cut for the top four without Cristiano Ronaldo. That was because the 36-year-old scored 29 goals with Alvaro Morata their second highest goalscorer with 11. It had many concerned when the Old Lady opted to let Ronaldo leave for Manchester United this summer although a few were pleased that they got the Portuguese legend’s wages off their books.
But Ronaldo’s departure has seen Inter Milan become title favourites despite the fact that the Nerazzurri sold both Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi this summer. That has been reiterated by Christian Vieri as he believes that Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa won’t be able to replicate Ronaldo’s impact this term. The former Inter Milan star also added that Ronaldo’s absence leaves Inter a clear path to the title especially since Juventus haven’t signed a replacement.
"Who wins the Scudetto? Before Cristiano Ronaldo left I said: Juve attack stronger, Juve stronger. Now I put Inter in front. I'm not convinced when I hear speeches like 'now Dybala, [Alvaro] Morata and Chiesa will give more,” Vieri said, reported Goal.
"When Ronaldo leaves, there is no better choice, someone else will have to score the goals he scored. Kean? I don't think so, but you have to judge him after a whole championship."
