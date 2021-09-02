My problem at Manchester United wasn't number 7 but Louis van Gaal, asserts Angel Di Maria

"I didn't give a f*ck about the Manchester United No. 7, at first they talked to me a lot about it, it was just a shirt. My problem at Manchester was the coach. Van Gaal was the worst of my career. I would score, assist, and the next day he would show me my misplaced passes. He displaced me from one day to the other, he didn't like players being more than him,” Di Maria said, reported Goal.