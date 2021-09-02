Kerala Blasters FC announce squad for 2021 Durand Cup

Kerala Blasters FC has outlined their Durand Cup fixtures for three matches until now. The team will begin their first match with the Indian Navy on September 11 at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) Stadium followed by the second match with Bengaluru FC on September 15 at the same venue. The third match has been fixed with Delhi FC on September 21 at Mohun Bagan Club Ground.