India settle for 1-1 draw against Nepal in friendly

A mishap between centre-back Chinglensana Singh and custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu allowed Anjan Bista to capitalize and eventually give Nepal the lead in the 36th minute. The Blue Tigers changed gears in the second half and created quite a few opportunities in the process. A shot from Sunil Chhetri, which was beaming towards the target, was put away by Nepal’s Kiran Limbu but the rebound was slotted home by Anirudh Thapa to level the scoreline.