Come to point in my career where I constantly want to win, proclaims Emerson Palmieri
Today at 3:05 PM
Emerson Palmieri expressed his delight at winning the Champions League last season with Chelsea and then Euro 2020 with Italy. The 27-year-old left-back, who joined Lyon on loan from Chelsea this summer, hopes to quench his desire for further glory by winning even more trophies in the near future.
Emerson Palmieri joined Chelsea from Roma in the winter transfer window of 2018 but the Italian has struggled to establish himself for the London club, failing to displace either Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. But the 27-year-old played his part and helped the team lift the Champions League, Europa League, European Super Cup, and FA Cup so far with the Blues although his time may have come to an end.
The full-back, who joined Lyon in the final weeks of the transfer window on loan for the remainder of the season, also played a key role with Italy, after Leonardo Spinazzola's injury, at Euro 2020 and helped the Azzurri win the tournament with stellar performances against Spain and England. However, in light of his double trophy winning season, Emerson Palmieri has admitted that he wants to keep that winning run going, and has set targets for himself this season.
"I have always been confident that I could do well but this year after the Champions League and the Euros I am much more confident and in a good mental place. I have come to a point in my career and now the difficult part is to maintain this level. Every year, at the start of a season I have targets that I look to reach in terms of games, goals and assists and so on. I am really confident this season is going to be a great one,” Emerson told Sky Sports.
"The World Cup is a bit further away. I am not thinking about that yet, because I am still enjoying this feeling. Let's enjoy this a bit longer and then we will think about the World Cup. Honestly, I would really like to win everything all over again because it is a great feeling," he added.
- Emerson Palmieri
- Uefa Euro 2020
- English Premier League
- Ligue 1
- Chelsea Fc
- Italy Football Team
- Olympique Lyon
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.