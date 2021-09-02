Come to point in my career where I constantly want to win, proclaims Emerson Palmieri

"I have always been confident that I could do well but this year after the Champions League and the Euros I am much more confident and in a good mental place. I have come to a point in my career and now the difficult part is to maintain this level. Every year, at the start of a season I have targets that I look to reach in terms of games, goals and assists and so on. I am really confident this season is going to be a great one,” Emerson told Sky Sports.