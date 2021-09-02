Better for all parties that Cristiano Ronaldo left Juventus for Manchester United, claims Massimo Ferrero
Today at 3:55 PM
Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has indicated that selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United was the best option for all parties concerned as he failed to fully commit to the Old Lady. The 36-year-old ended his three-year stint in Italian football as he secured a return to Old Trafford.
Juventus, who brought the mercurial Portuguese three years ago in their bid to win the Champions League, were more than happy to sell Cristiano Ronaldo this summer as he entered the final year of his contract. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner reportedly pushed for an exit from the Old Lady and secured a return to Manchester United in the final week of the transfer window, it saw many within the Serie A reportedly happy at his departure.
The Bianconeri were happy to sell the Portuguese forward as they looked to offload the 36-year-old's high wages despite the fact that Ronaldo made 134 appearances in all competitions and scored 101 goals for the Italian side becoming the fastest player in their history to reach a century of goals. The thoughts of the many were also echoed by Massimo Ferrero as he claimed that selling Ronaldo to Manchester United made sense for all parties, even Juventus.
"At times it’s better to give up on a few Euro rather than keep someone who doesn’t want to stay with you and because of that isn’t giving their best. It’s better for all concerned that Ronaldo left and it’s better for him that he realised he was no longer the Ronaldo he wanted to be," the Sampdoria president told Sky Sport Italia.
