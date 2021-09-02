Aim to score and create more goals after disappointing 2020-21 campaign, admits Sadio Mane
Today at 8:56 PM
Liverpool star Sadio Mane has outlined his intentions to score around 30 goals and provide several assists for his teammates this season. The 29-year-old forward had a disappointing campaign last season when he only found the target 16 times in 48 appearances in all competitions.
Sadio Mane has proven to be a revelation for Liverpool after he joined the club from Southampton in 2016 and after scoring just 13 goals in his debut campaign, he has gone on to break the 20-goal barrier in each of his next three seasons. The Senegalese international has also made 221 appearances along the way while scoring a total of 98 goals and providing 42 assists across domestic and continental competitions.
Not only that, Mane has helped the club win a Premier League title and a Champions League trophy alongside a few other accolades with the Senegalese still a key part of the side. But after a lacklustre season, similar to his debut season, the 29-year-old winger has set himself an ambitious target of hitting 30 goals for the English side this season. Although the end product dipped last season, Mane remains determined to silence his critics and hit back in devastating fashion this season as Liverpool pursue major silverware.
"I want to score goals, and set up team-mates, even to score 30 goals. Why not? The more the better as far as I'm concerned and my ambition for the team is to win trophies. Everybody is hungry for that,” Mane revealed to Liverpool’s official matchday programme.
"I was so disappointed with last season, and passionately so, as I thought I could have done more. Whereas I might have been scoring between 18 and 22 goals a season, then on that occasion it was no longer the case so, of course, I was going to be disappointed," he added.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.