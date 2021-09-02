2021-22 ISL | Kerala Blasters FC sign Bhutanese star Chencho Gyeltshen from Roundglass Punjab

Although the 25-year-old started playing football in primary school, his football journey started in 2008 when he got into Yeedzin FC and played in the Bhutan National League for four years. In 2014, he joined and became the captain of Druk United FC of the Thimpu League. He also played for them in the 2014 King’s Cup. A year later, he played for Thimpu and completed the season as the League’s top scorer. He then went on to sign the Buriram United FC in 2015 and was loaned to the Thai club Surin City FC, making him the first Bhutanese footballer to play for an international club. In the course of 2016, he played in clubs like Nonthaburi FC and Satun United FC and returned to Thimphu. Following the 2016 season, Gyeltshen joined Chittagong Abahani of the Bangladesh Premier League and bagged five goals in seven matches after which he got in the squad of Thimphu city.