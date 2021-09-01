Scotland are capable but we need to start putting points on board, asserts Andy Robertson
Today at 6:36 PM
Andy Robertson believes that Scotland's World Cup qualifications hopes are in the balance ahead of their group game against Denmark in Copenhagen on Wednesday night. Steve Clarke's men have five points from their opening three qualifiers after dropping points against Israel and Austria.
After Scotland dropped points against both Israel and Austria, Steve Clarke's side has received an even bigger blow with them set to miss out on the presence of Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay after he picked up an injury against Leeds on the opening day of the season. Not only that, they had captain Andy Robertson out injured as well with an ankle ligament issue but the full-back has made a speedy recovery much like Kieran Tierney, with both said to be available for selection.
It's a big boost for the side as they have only five points from their opening three qualifiers ahead of their World Cup qualifiers this coming week and it has many fans concerned about performances. However, Robertson stated that the hopes of the nation are in the balance as Scotland face Denmark, Moldova, and Austria in the span of a week and the Scottish international admitted that they need to push as far as they can. The Liverpool full-back also added that their goal is to "hopefully" finish second in a playoff spot.
"It is in the balance, of course it is. We started OK, we took points in every game we played but we wanted it to be more, of course we did. But we can't reflect on that, the group is still close, of course it is, but we need to start putting points on the board. We have three good games, tough games in different ways and it is about us trying to pick up as many points as we can because that is the only way we are going to qualify,” Robertson told Sky Sports.
“Only one team qualify automatically, it is about pushing for that as much as we can and then hopefully minimum second to get the play-off place. It is up to us to put in the performances we are capable of and if we do that we are difficult to beat," he added.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.