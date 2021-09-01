Reports | Manchester United’s top priority target next summer is still Erling Haaland

While the summer transfer window has only just closed, the rumour mill never does and it has seen quite a few clubs still linked with a move for Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker has slowly but steadily become a superstar over the last few years and it has nearly every club in Europe waiting for the summer of 2022 to arrive. That is because Haaland reportedly has a €75 million release clause that gets activated then and it has the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid, PSG and a catalogue of others interested.