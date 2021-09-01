Reports | Manchester United’s top priority target next summer is still Erling Haaland
Today at 7:02 PM
According to ESPN, despite signing Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, Manchester United’s top target next summer is still Erling Haaland with the Red Devils keen on signing the forward. The Borussia Dortmund star has been a revelation over the last few years and has netted 63 goals in 64 appearances.
While the summer transfer window has only just closed, the rumour mill never does and it has seen quite a few clubs still linked with a move for Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker has slowly but steadily become a superstar over the last few years and it has nearly every club in Europe waiting for the summer of 2022 to arrive. That is because Haaland reportedly has a €75 million release clause that gets activated then and it has the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid, PSG and a catalogue of others interested.
However, ESPN has reported that despite making a big money move for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, Manchester United still have Erling Haaland as their top priority next summer. The Red Devils still believe that they need another forward and have earmarked Haaland as their first and only choice. The report has also indicated that while the Ronaldo move was a gut punch to the club’s finances, it won’t affect any move for their recruitment next summer and Haaland’s move.
But ESPN has further reported that with stiff competition from quite literally every European club capable of paying the release clause, things become overly complicated next summer. That does concern the Red Devils but they’re confident that a deal can be done in part thanks to the relationship that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Haaland share, and because of the resources that the club possesses.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Erling Braut Haaland
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- English Premier League
- Bundesliga
- Serie A
- Ligue 1
- Paris Saint Germain
- Borussia Dortmund
- Manchester United
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.