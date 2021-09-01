Numbers show that its difficult to keep Erling Haaland in Germany, admits Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
Today at 7:14 PM
Former Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has admitted that Bayern Munich are unlikely to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in 2022. Rummenigge thinks that the prolific Norwegian will move on to greener pastures in his desire to seek a new challenge outside the Bundesliga.
Erling Haaland's rapid rise to the top at Borussia Dortmund over the past 18 months have led to him being linked to a number of European clubs. Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus alongside Bayern Munich are seen as the frontrunners for the Norwegian. Amidst rumours that Lewandowski could move on from Bayern, the German club would have to pursue a new no 9 but Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expects the 21-year-old to move abroad next summer.
Haaland still has three years remaining on his Dortmund deal but also repeatedly has a €75 million release clause that is set to kick in the summer of 2022. That has reportedly seen many more clubs join the race and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes that while the Norwegian has become a key part of the Bundesliga, his future lies elsewhere. The former Bayern Munich CEO also added that the numbers and the fee that circulates the forward could see any club within Germany struggle to sign him.
"He has become an absolute figurehead in the league but I'm afraid he won't be staying in the Bundesliga. The numbers that are circulating show that it's difficult to keep him in Germany. I assume that his future lies abroad," said Rummenigge to Sport Bild.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.