Need to make sure we’re back to where we were during Euro 2020, asserts Gareth Southgate

England boss Gareth Southgate believes that his side can’t show any complacency and think they’ve beaten teams just because they reached the Euro 2020 final. He also added that reaching the final has seen his side gain confidence but they need to hit the ground running in the World Cup qualifiers.

With an impressive Euro 2020, it has seen many England fans happy and proud of their team again despite the fact that the Three Lions lost the final to Italy. But the way Gareth Southgate’s team performed had many fans in awe of their side and it has placed a burden of pressure on this side although, at the same time, many expect England to sail through their World Cup qualifiers.

However, in light of that, Gareth Southgate has urged the team to not show complacency and instead find what made England tick at the tournament, helping them reach the final of Euro 2020. The Three Lions boss further added that while they’ve got a wide variety of players, what sets them apart is their work ethic and that cannot change or else they’ll become vulnerable.

"It is an important opportunity for us. If you can take points off your nearest challengers in their own home, then it puts us in a really strong position and we'd be in control of the group. We are looking at this first game; we've prepared well for it. We are a team that have made progress because we've shown humility in the way we are prepared to work, the way we defend as a team,” Southgate said, reported the BBC.

"We've got players who can create chances, but everything starts from the work ethic. If you lose that, you're vulnerable. We've got to make sure we are back to where we were, not thinking that just because we got to a final, we can walk out and beat teams."

Reaching their first-ever European Championship final was a big boost to a few players but reaching their first final in more than sixty years has transformed England’s hopes for the World Cup. It saw Southgate add that while his players have gained a lot in terms of confidence, they now need to start again and do it at the upcoming World Cup in 2022. He also believes that the upcoming away World Cup qualifiers will be a tough challenge and something his side needs to overcome.

"The players have gained confidence from what they've achieved [at the Euros] and the progress that they've made, not only this summer but over the last four years. Equally, we have to start again. The chance to have another run like that is underway.

"Mentally, it's a very big test for us, we've got to go away from home now, 60,000 fans, they're a very good team to play against. We've got to be able to pick results up away from home. The two away games this week will be hugely challenging - two good teams and pivotal games in terms of qualification. Hungary are a good side, they've taken points of Poland, they took a point of France in the summer and off of Germany," he added.