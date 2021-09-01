Lot of interest for Donny van de Beek but Manchester United didn’t co-operate, admits Guido Albers
Today at 4:50 PM
Guido Albers, Donny van de Beek’s agent, has confirmed that while there was a lot of interest from across Europe for his client, Manchester United refused to let him leave but promised game-time. The Dutch midfielder has struggled to break into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team with just 36 appearances.
Despite signing for Manchester United, to great pomp, last summer, Donny van de Beek has struggled to break into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team. That has had nothing to do with the midfielder but to do with the fact that Solskjaer reportedly doesn’t trust Van de Beek in his midfield. It has seen the likes of Fred, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay with the 24-year-old at the bottom of the pecking order.
However, with the summer window open, it expected many to see Van de Beek leave Old Trafford before the window closed but no move materialized. Yet, in light of that, Guido Albers has confirmed that it was not because of a lack of interest in the midfielder with interest from Italy, Germany and even other English clubs. However, Van de Beek’s agent further added that Manchester Untied didn’t co-operate with the move and instead assured game-time for the former Ajax star.
"There was a lot of interest from Italy, Germany, England, so that looked good. But you need the co-operation of the club, and it looked like they would, but ultimately they didn't. Disappointed, but also assuring for him, so that he will get his chance, and will get his minutes, but this will become clear in due time,” Albers said, reported Goal.
“He's been promised that before, but we came to a clear agreement about this with the club, so we have all faith that it will happen now."
There have been reports and rumours indicating that Donny van de Beek has been unhappy with his situation at the club and few can blame the midfielder. The 24-year-old has made only 36 appearances but a large portion of that has come off the bench. It saw Guido Albers add, when asked if Van de Beek was unhappy, that the 24-year-old loves to be on the field and fans should take their answer from that.
"I won't say. But everybody who knows Donny knows he loves the game and he wants to be on the pitch every week. So from this answer, you can probably tell what he wanted most,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Donny Van De Beek
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
- English Premier League
- Eredivisie
- Serie A
- Bundesliga
- Manchester United
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.