Lot of interest for Donny van de Beek but Manchester United didn’t co-operate, admits Guido Albers

There have been reports and rumours indicating that Donny van de Beek has been unhappy with his situation at the club and few can blame the midfielder. The 24-year-old has made only 36 appearances but a large portion of that has come off the bench. It saw Guido Albers add, when asked if Van de Beek was unhappy, that the 24-year-old loves to be on the field and fans should take their answer from that.