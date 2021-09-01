Jérome Boateng joins Olympique Lyon on free-transfer after leaving Bayern Munich
Today at 7:09 PM
Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon have confirmed that they have signed Jérome Boateng on a free transfer after the defender left Bayern Munich following the expiration of his contract. Boateng has signed a two-year contract which will keep the 2014 World Cup winner at the club until at least 2023.
With Dayot Upamecano’s arrival and David Alaba leaving for Real Madrid, many expected Jérome Boateng to re-sign with Bayern Munich. However, no such deal ever took place with the German giants eventually opting not to offer the 32-year-old center-back a new contract. That means much like Alaba and Javi Martinez, Boateng would be leaving the Bundesliga side at the end of the 2020/21 season.
However, with several suitors from across Europe keen on a move for Boateng this summer including links to the Premier League and the Serie A, French giants Olympique Lyon have signed him. The Ligue 1 side has confirmed the move, via their social media pages, and revealed that they’ve signed the 32-year-old on a two-year contract, that keeps him until at least 2023. He becomes the club's fifth deal this summer after moves for Xherdan Shaqiri, Emerson Palmieri, Damien da Silva, and Henrique.
“Olympique Lyonnais is very happy to announce the arrival of German international defender Jérôme Boateng. Free from any contract since July 1 after 10 years with Bayern Munich, the 2014 World champion and two-time Champions League winner has signed up with OL for the next two seasons, i.e. until June 30. 2023,” reads the statement on the club’s website.
Willkommen @JeromeBoateng 🇩🇪#Boateng2023 pic.twitter.com/fHBb5qHD3l— Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) September 1, 2021
