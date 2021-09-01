Jérome Boateng joins Olympique Lyon on free-transfer after leaving Bayern Munich

However, with several suitors from across Europe keen on a move for Boateng this summer including links to the Premier League and the Serie A, French giants Olympique Lyon have signed him. The Ligue 1 side has confirmed the move, via their social media pages, and revealed that they’ve signed the 32-year-old on a two-year contract, that keeps him until at least 2023. He becomes the club's fifth deal this summer after moves for Xherdan Shaqiri, Emerson Palmieri, Damien da Silva, and Henrique.