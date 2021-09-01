Ederson Moraes signs Manchester City contract extension until 2026

The 28-year-old has made 195 appearances for City to date and has recorded a rather impressive 97 clean sheets in all competitions, conceding only 145 goals during his four-year stint with the Cityzens. Not only that, beyond injuries and other issues, Ederson has been a mainstay in the team and it saw him admit that signing the new contract "was an easy decision" for him. The goalkeeper also added that he wants to be a part of the team and hopes he can continue to bring success to the club.