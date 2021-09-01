Ederson Moraes signs Manchester City contract extension until 2026
Today at 8:35 PM
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has penned terms to a contract extension that will see him remain with the reigning champions until 2026. The Brazilian commits his long-term future with the Blues after being included in the PFA Team of the year last season capping off some impressive displays.
Manchester City have spent most of this summer handing out new contracts to key players like Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, John Stones, and Ruben Dias with Ederson the latest in the line to commit to fresh terms. The shot-stopper joined Manchester City from Portuguese club Benfica in the summer of 2017 for a fee of £35 million and quickly displaced the error-prone Claudio Bravo to become the nailed down the number 1. Since then, the Brazilian has gone on to establish himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.
The 28-year-old has made 195 appearances for City to date and has recorded a rather impressive 97 clean sheets in all competitions, conceding only 145 goals during his four-year stint with the Cityzens. Not only that, beyond injuries and other issues, Ederson has been a mainstay in the team and it saw him admit that signing the new contract "was an easy decision" for him. The goalkeeper also added that he wants to be a part of the team and hopes he can continue to bring success to the club.
“This was an easy decision for me. There is nowhere else I’d want to be. To be part of one of the best squads in world football and to compete for trophies year in year out is what every footballer wants, and that is the opportunity you’re given at City,” Ederson told the club’s website.
“We have an outstanding manager. Working with him has been one of the great experiences of my career and I am a better player for it. We have achieved so much in the last four years, and I am confident we can continue to bring more success to the club in the coming seasons," he added.
