Conscience is clear and my focus is now to win silverware with Tottenham, proclaims Harry Kane
Today at 4:48 PM
Harry Kane has insisted that despite spending a summer linked with a move away from Tottenham, his conscience is clear and his focus is now on winning trophies with the North Londoners. The England captain reportedly pushed for a move to Manchester City but eventually stayed in London.
With the summer transfer window now closed, it means that Harry Kane’s move to Manchester City is down in the dumps although that was confirmed by Kane himself. The striker released a statement a few days ago that confirmed he had no intensions of leaving Tottenham this summer but was reportedly unhappy at doing so as he pushed for the move away. But with many fans and critics questioning his commitment, the striker has continued to work unperturbed.
However, in an interview, the 28-year-old believes that his reputation has not been sullied by the transfer saga because Kane believes that this is how things work in the industry. The move fell apart after Manchester City didn’t meet Tottenham’s £150 million valuation but Kane further added that his focus is now on the club and winning trophies.
“I don’t think so. Anyone involved in the football industry knows the ins and outs and I was calm with the situation. It was between me and the club. When you know the truth and you know what it going on, your conscience is clear. I have had ups and downs and I know a lot of people who know I am a professional athlete and dedicate my life to this game,” Kane said, reported the Guardian.
“My focus moving forward is to win silverware at Tottenham and this year is no different. We have started brilliantly in the Premier League with three wins and we have a new manager. This is my focus. We want to win as many games as possible and get that trophy I have wanted all my career.”
