Barcelona sign Luuk de Jong on loan from Sevilla with option to buy
Today at 4:04 PM
Barcelona have confirmed the capture of Luuk de Jong in a loan deal from Sevilla in the last hours of the transfer window. The Blaugrana moved to bring the 31-year-old forward to the Camp Nou as an attacking option after Antoine Griezmann completed a deal to return to Atletico Madrid.
Luuk De Jong joined Sevilla in the summer of 2019 but failed to replicate his PSV form where he scored 112 goals and 56 assists in 204 appearances on the back of several impressive seasons with the Dutch side. Instead, he scored only ten league goals in 69 appearances over two seasons but did play a part in the club's 2019/20 Europa League winning season.
De Jong has had stints at De Graafschap, FC Twente, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Newcastle over the course of his playing career but things have changed now with the Dutch forward signing for Barcelona. The move has come as a shock to fans and critics alike but it has been confirmed with Luuk de Jong signing on loan with an option to make the move permanent next summer. Barcelona's sudden interest comes from the back of the departure of Lionel Messi this summer and Antoine Griezmann on deadline day.
The 31-year-old has earned 38 caps for the Dutch national team since making his debut in 2011 and made two appearances for the Netherlands at Euro 2020. De Jong will be linking up with his former national team manager Ronald Koeman and Dutch stars Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong as well at the Camp Nou.
"FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC have reached an agreement for the loan of Luuk de Jong until 30th June 2022. The Club will pay the player's wages and have an option to make the deal permanent," reads the statement on the club's website.
