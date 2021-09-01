Barcelona sign Luuk de Jong on loan from Sevilla with option to buy

De Jong has had stints at De Graafschap, FC Twente, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Newcastle over the course of his playing career but things have changed now with the Dutch forward signing for Barcelona. The move has come as a shock to fans and critics alike but it has been confirmed with Luuk de Jong signing on loan with an option to make the move permanent next summer. Barcelona's sudden interest comes from the back of the departure of Lionel Messi this summer and Antoine Griezmann on deadline day.