Antoine Griezmann re-signs for Atletico Madrid on loan from Barcelona with obligation to buy

Antoine Griezmann has completed a shock transfer from Barcelona after Atletico Madrid completed a season-long loan move for the French attacker. The 30-year-old forward marks his homecoming to the Wanda Metropolitano after leaving the club in an unsavoury exit over two years ago.

A dramatic twist ensued in the final hours of the transfer window as Antoine Griezmann signed for Atletico Madrid from Barcelona. The Rojiblancos sealed a deadline day loan move with an obligation to buy the Frenchman next summer for €40 million. The 30-year-old, who played under Diego Simeone for five years in his previous stint with the club, is set to wear the distinctive red and white jersey again, joining the team just after they won the La Liga title last season.

The World Cup winner departed Barcelona as they looked to cut costs due to their financial issues off the field and leaves after struggling to establish himself. That is despite netting 35 goals and 17 assists in 102 appearances for the Camp Nou side, winning no trophies in the process. The Frenchman who forged his reputation with the reigning La Liga champions by scoring 133 goals and providing 50 assists in 257 appearances will look to have a similar sort of impact as he rejoins the club.

In a club statement, Atletico Madrid confirmed the signing of the French forward and revealed that the move was for a one-year loan that has an option to extend it for a further year.

“The Frenchman returns to Atleti on a one-year loan with an option to extend for a further year, renewable by either party, after our club reached an agreement with FC Barcelona," reads the statement on Atletico Madrid's website.

Barcelona also confirmed the departure of the Frenchman, confirming the presence of a compulsory permanent transfer clause and the fact that Atletico Madrid will pay Griezmann's wages.

"FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement for the loan of Antoine Griezmann for a season with the option of a further season. The Madrid club will pay the player's wages and there is a compulsory permanent transfer clause. FC Barcelona would like to thank Antoine Griezmann for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future," reads the statement on the club's website.

🔴⚪ #BienvenidoGriezmann



🇫🇷 @AntoGriezmann volverá a vestir nuestra camiseta tras el acuerdo alcanzado entre nuestro club y el Barcelona para su cesión.



Bienvenue, Antoine! 🤙



➡ https://t.co/NZcnFfJqp8 pic.twitter.com/nFsJIxZgSy — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) August 31, 2021