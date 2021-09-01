2021-22 ISL | SC East Bengal sign pool of players on deadline transfer window day

In a bid to ramp up their team-building process, the red and gold brigade signed a plethora of players in the final hours of the transfer window. It all started with the migration of two FC Goa players Romeo Fernandes and Sarineo Fernandes, followed by Joyner Lourenco (Jamshedpur FC) to SC East Bengal. That was followed by Salgaocar’s Daniel Gomes and India international Adil Khan (on loan from Hyderabad FC) also seeking the same route.