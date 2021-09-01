2021-22 ISL | SC East Bengal sign pool of players on deadline transfer window day

Today at 8:38 PM
SC East Bengal signed a pool of players on the deadline day of the transfer window to re-shape their squad ahead of 2021-22 ISL. Indian international Adil Khan was the biggest of the lot, while former Mohun Bagan star Subha Ghosh was also inducted into the squad, with many others besides.
SC East Bengal have managed to rope in 21 domestic players in the last two days of the transfer market. In fact, it was expected after the Kolkata-based side made a late entry into the Indian Super League, following a long-standing dispute between the investors (Shree Cements) and the club management. West Bengal’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee had to intervene once again to resolve the issue.
In a bid to ramp up their team-building process, the red and gold brigade signed a plethora of players in the final hours of the transfer window. It all started with the migration of two FC Goa players Romeo Fernandes and Sarineo Fernandes, followed by Joyner Lourenco (Jamshedpur FC) to SC East Bengal. That was followed by Salgaocar’s Daniel Gomes and India international Adil Khan (on loan from Hyderabad FC) also seeking the same route.
“I am delighted to be part of SC East Bengal. I know how passionate fans are and that is a big motivating factor for me. I am really looking forward to working with head coach Robbie Fowler. I will try and give my best for the red and gold brigade,” said Adil Khan, after the formalities were completed.
To bolster their squad even further, the SC East Bengal roped in Mahesh Naorem and Subha Ghosh, both from Kerala Blasters FC on loan for the upcoming 2021-22 Indian Super League season. Meanwhile, Jackichand Singh (from Mumbai City FC on loan) and Amarjit Singh Kiyam (from FC Goa on loan) had already been added to the roster.
