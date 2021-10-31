Not here for all nonsense that is being done instead of fixing actual problem, asserts Wilfried Zaha
Today at 4:22 PM
In light of racist abuse he received following the game against Manchester City, Wilfried Zaha revealed that he has become used to the abuse because it comes with the job. The Ivorian, who scored against City, also revealed that he wants more done and wants the league to take the issue seriously.
After they thrashed Brighton 4-1, few expected Manchester City to walk away with anything but a win against Crystal Palace but the Eagles turned the tables. Instead, Patrick Vieira’s side produced an incredible performance at the Etihad Stadium with Wilfried Zaha at the helm of everything. The Ivorian opened the scoring for the away side and was then involved in Aymeric Laporte’s sending-off before playing a big part in the second goal.
However, with Zaha proving to be a problem on the field for Manchester City, with him even a part of a small scuffle between him and Bernardo Silva, it has seen the forward subject to racist abuse. On his Instagram page, the Ivorian posted screenshots of messages he got and then revealed that he has become used to the abuse because “nowadays it comes with doing the job I do”. However, Zaha also added that he’s unhappy with the way the league and the social media platforms are treating this and hopes they take things seriously.
"This message isn't for me to get a million messages saying we stand with you and it's disgusting or about me getting sympathy. I'm not here for all the nonsense that is being done instead of fixing the actual problem!" Zaha posted on his Instagram story.
“I don't mind abuse because nowadays it comes with doing the job I do even though it's not an excuse but my colour will always be the real problem but it's fine because I'll always be BLACK AND PROUD! Speak to me when you actual take this issue serious."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.