Juventus have to accept reality that right now we’re mid-table team, asserts Massimiliano Allegri
Today at 3:55 PM
Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri has hit out at his squad after a 2-1 defeat to Verona and admitted that the Old Lady are a mid-table team right now but can get out of their situation. The Serie A side have endured a tough start to their season with just four wins from their 11 league games.
Despite the fact that Juventus had a tough summer window that saw them lose Cristiano Ronaldo, Cristian Romero, Gianluigi Buffon and a few others, nobody expected the club to struggle. That was especially after the fact that they signed Moise Kean, Kaio Jorge and Manuel Locatelli but things haven’t gone according to plan. Even with Massimiliano Allegri back in the hot seat, the Serie A side have had a torrid time so far with just four league wins.
It has put the club eighth on the table but their Champions League group has gone well, with Juventus on a three-game winning streak. Yet with just over 28 games left in the season, the Old Lady’s latest 2-1 loss to Verona has many concerned at the way the club is performing and it left Allegri in a huff. The Juventus coach hit out at his squad and admitted that the Serie A giants are a “mid-table team” right now. But Allegri added that they can get out of the situation with “a little more determination and quality”.
“Words are meaningless right now. We’re in a bad situation, we have to accept the reality that right now we are a mid-table team. We can get out of this situation with a little more determination and quality. We will drag ourselves out of this situation. There’s no point feeling sorry for ourselves, that won’t help. We just need to focus on what we need to do and then things will sort themselves out,” Allegri said, reported Goal.
“It’s a good squad, but things don’t always go your way in football. We have to react with pride and determination. We had to play like a team that had one point, and we did, now we have to play like a team that has 15 points. We realised Verona were going to make it physical and a battle for every ball, so if you don’t meet them at that level, you will lose.
“Wearing the Juventus jersey does not give us a guarantee we must beat the teams in mid-table. We have to earn every point and do it with the right attitude. Verona knew that was how they had to play in order to beat Juventus. Our mistake was assuming we were better than Verona, and right now we are not. We must be realistic,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.