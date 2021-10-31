Juventus have to accept reality that right now we’re mid-table team, asserts Massimiliano Allegri

It has put the club eighth on the table but their Champions League group has gone well, with Juventus on a three-game winning streak. Yet with just over 28 games left in the season, the Old Lady’s latest 2-1 loss to Verona has many concerned at the way the club is performing and it left Allegri in a huff. The Juventus coach hit out at his squad and admitted that the Serie A giants are a “mid-table team” right now. But Allegri added that they can get out of the situation with “a little more determination and quality”.