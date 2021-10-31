Jadon Sancho has come into club that’s looked completely disjointed, proclaims Gary Neville

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has asked Jadon Sancho to be careful as he believes that the forward has walked into a ‘completely disjointed’ team and admitted things need to change. The Red Devils have struggled to find their footing this season, with just 17 points from ten league games.

After a beyond impressive transfer window that saw them sign Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, few expected Manchester United to struggle. That was despite the fact that the club still needed a few additions to become a perfect side as the Red Devils lacked a few players. But nobody expected Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to go on a four-game winless run in the league although that’s exactly what happened.

It saw the Old Trafford side beaten, soundly, by Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Leicester City with the spell putting immense pressure on the United boss. But while a 3-0 win over Tottenham has seen some pressure fade, the fact that Manchester United are still struggling to find their rhythm has many fans and critics alike concerned. That includes Gary Neville say that the Manchester United legend believes that Jadon Sancho may have made a mistake signing for the Old Trafford outfit.

"I can’t help thinking about Van de Beek. Who has put their name on him? Who’s sponsoring that at Manchester United, that £40 million that’s been spent on that kid who’s been sat in the stand and not kicked a football for nearly 18 months? Sancho, if he’s not careful, is going to end up exactly the same,” Neville said, reported Goal.

“He’s played in some pretty appalling performances in the last few [weeks], not him… I mean team performances. He’s come into a club that’s looked completely disjointed in terms of their football. He’s played in a far better team and unit at Dortmund. He’s come in here and probably thinking, ‘what the hell am I in here? What is this?’. There’s no organisation, there’s no structure, the defensive work rate is poor.”

The former Borussia Dortmund starlet is yet to make a genuine goal-contribution in the Premier League and hasn’t even featured for the club in their last two league games. That has fans and critics alike concerned at the way Sancho has been handled and Neville added that the English international has been one of the few men in red working. The pundit also admitted that he doesn’t see where Sancho fits in within the team at the moment and that’s a concern for the forward.

"He’s actually the only player, when you look at the defensive running stats of Manchester United’s front players, that’s got anywhere near… I think he’s fifth or sixth out of the top four clubs’ front players, he was in the top 10. So he’s actually put a shift in. But he must be sat on that bench today thinking, ‘what am I doing?’, now he’s thinking, ‘where do I play in that system?’.

“Because I don’t see him in a three in midfield and I don’t see him in a two up front, so he’s probably thinking, ‘where is my career at Manchester United?’. And Van de Beek’s thinking the same. Today has been a good day but it does cause problems elsewhere,” he added.