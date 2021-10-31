Brian Clough’s magic was putting a team of misfits together, admits Ian Woan

That spell also saw him become one of four managers to have won the league title with two different clubs, with Forest winning the 1977/78 league title after getting promoted. But Clough’s also infamous for his training and man-management skills, something that Ian Woan can attest to. The 53-year-old, who signed for Forest in 1990, admitted that Clough’s magic “was finding the missing pieces of puzzle and putting a team of misfits together”. He also added that Clough never allowed “extra training” and valued downtime.