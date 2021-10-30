Think West Ham have blossomed and become much better, proclaims David Moyes
Today at 3:10 PM
West Ham boss David Moyes believes that the club have blossomed and transformed because they got rid of that constant feeling of relegation since he arrived. The Hammers have been in fine form this season with them fourth on the Premier League table and first in their Europa League group.
When West Ham appointed David Moyes, few expected the former Everton boss to transform the London side but that is exactly what he has done. The 58-year-old has, in his two-year spell with the club, turned things around completely with the Hammers now in contention for a top-four place. Not only that, with West Ham currently playing European football, and sitting at the top of their group, it has seen the atmosphere around the London stadium change.
However, while the club is doing really well, it has been down to David Moyes and the changes that the Hammers boss has implemented with him somehow doing what Manuel Pellegrini struggled to do. It saw Moyes admit that he has “had the feelgood factor” at the club for the last year especially since they got rid of the “feeling that there was a chance of relegation”. He also added that he believes the club can be different and “be competitive in the league”.
“I've had the feelgood factor here for over 12 months, ever since we got rid of the feeling that there was a chance of relegation. I think we've blossomed, and we've all become much better. I think it's probably been hanging over West Ham for a couple of seasons, maybe longer, and I think we are feeling much better than that,” Moyes said, reported Sky Sports.
"We feel like we can be a side who can be different, a side who can be competitive in the league and hopefully in the cup competitions as well. The way I thought West Ham needed to go was I needed to try to make the team better. To grow the team.
"We needed to become a better side, and I'm sure there are people off the field who are looking at ways to make West Ham a better football club off the field as well,” he added.
