Currently focused on my work with Al Sadd, asserts Xavi Hernandez
Today at 2:49 PM
Amidst rumours he could be the new Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez has admitted that he is focused only on his work with Al Sadd and has no intentions of talking about anything else. The Spaniard is reportedly the top contender to replace Ronald Koeman at Camp Nou, alongside Roberto Martinez.
With Ronald Koeman sacked following a horrendous loss to Rayo Vallecano, it has seen many fans and critics alike wondering who will replace the Dutch manager. While reports and rumours have linked Xavi Hernandez and Roberto Martinez to the job, no permanent appointment has been made so far although the former is said to be the club’s top choice. It has even seen president Joan Laporta indicate that discussions are underway with Xavi to replace Koeman.
However, in light of the links to Barcelona, Xavi has admitted that he is currently focused on his work with Al Sadd and has no intentions of making any conversation about the rumours.
"I'm currently focused on my work with Al Sadd and I cannot talk about anything else,” Xavi said, reported Sky Sports.
Not only that, in light of the rumours linking Xavi with a move to the Camp Nou, Al Sadd released a statement on their official Twitter account, where they confirmed Xavi’s desire to stay. The statement also revealed that the Spaniard has two years left on his contract and that he’s focused on the team only.
"In response to what's been circulating recently, Al Sadd management reaffirms that Xavi has a two-year contract with the club. Xavi is fully focused on the team’s upcoming matches, to maintain our lead at the top of the league and to defend the title," Al Sadd said in a statement.
In response to what’s circulating recently, the #AlSadd management reaffirms that Xavi has a two-year contract with the club and is fully focused on the team’s upcoming matches, to maintain our lead at the top of the league and to defend the title.#AlwaysAlSadd pic.twitter.com/dJP4g0xZBx— 🏆 #76 Al Sadd SC | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) October 29, 2021
