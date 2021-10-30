Currently focused on my work with Al Sadd, asserts Xavi Hernandez

With Ronald Koeman sacked following a horrendous loss to Rayo Vallecano, it has seen many fans and critics alike wondering who will replace the Dutch manager. While reports and rumours have linked Xavi Hernandez and Roberto Martinez to the job, no permanent appointment has been made so far although the former is said to be the club’s top choice. It has even seen president Joan Laporta indicate that discussions are underway with Xavi to replace Koeman.