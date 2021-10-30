2021 Hockey India Senior Women National Championship | Haryana and Madhya Pradesh to face-off for top honours

Hockey Madhya Pradesh narrowly edged past Maharashtra 2-1 in the first semi-final of the ongoing 2021 Hockey India Senior Women National Championship, to progress to the final. In the other match, Hockey Haryana scripted a convincing 3-0 win over Punjab to enter the summit clash.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Haryana registered victories in their respective Semi-Final matches at the 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021 here in Jhansi today. In the first Semi-Final match, Hockey Madhya Pradesh earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Hockey Maharashtra. Upasana Singh (8') and Prashu Singh Parihar (38') were the scorers for Hockey Madhya Pradesh, while Captain Bhavana Khade (25') scored the only goal for Hockey Maharashtra. In the second Semi-Final, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Punjab 3-0. Soni (9', 51') scored a brace, while Amandeep Kaur (35') scored one goal for Hockey Haryana. Please find below the schedule for Tomorrow’s Bronze Medal and the Gold Medal matches: Bronze Medal match - Hockey Punjab vs Hockey Maharashtra - 0900 hrs Gold Medal match - Hockey Haryana vs Hockey Madhya Pradesh - 1300 hrs Follow us on Facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here