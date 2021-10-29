Would not be at top level if I were not serious, asserts Neymar
Today at 4:49 PM
In light of criticism on his life outside football, Neymar has hit out at his critics and revealed that his dedication to the game is second to none and that he only goes out on his day off. The Brazilian, who signed for PSG in 2017, has commanded headlines for his actions on and off the field.
While Neymar’s move to Paris Saint-Germain met with a lot of criticism, it also has seen the Brazilian shine for the Ligue 1 giants since the mega-money move. The 29-year-old has, in his four-year spell, made over 120 appearances for the club while scoring 88 goals and 54 assists along the way. But with PSG failing to win a Champions League crown, the criticism has been that Neymar hasn’t done enough.
That combined with the Brazilian’s off the field actions, including parties and various nightclub appearances, has seen his critics use that as a stick to beat the footballer. But the 29-year-old has hit out at his critics and admitted that he “would not be at the top level if I were not serious”. Neymar also added that his critics and fans alike should judge him "on the pitch” while his life off the field should not come into consideration.
"I would not be at the top level if I were not serious. I go out when I can, when I have time, when I have days off. There is no problem. They should judge me on the pitch. My life, I do what I want - I cannot be judged, I'm free," Neymar told YouTube channel Fui Clear
“I wouldn't be at my level if I was not careful with my phsio. It leaves me a little irritated. I like football. Playing is my favourite thing in life. I want to be remembered as one of the most authentic and truest players that ever existed. I'm real. I don't hide anything."
