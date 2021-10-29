Tough one to move on from but we need to move on, proclaims Harry Maguire
Today at 4:16 PM
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has revealed that the squad is eager to rectify the wrongs on the back of last week's 5-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool. The England international hopes to put on an impressive performance when United faces Tottenham this week in the Premier League.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is undergoing a tough start to the current campaign as they are currently seventh in the league standings and are already eight points behind leaders Chelsea. United are on a four-game winless run in the league and the pressure is mounting on the Norwegian to turn things around soon. The Norwegian's tenure at the hot seat of Old Trafford is under severe scrutiny after they found themselves behind by five goals within 50 minutes of the game at Old Trafford.
The match which finished 5-0 prompted calls from supporters and pundits around the world to sack the Norwegian from his post. United will look to rebound back through a strong performance against Tottenham this week on Saturday night. United captain Maguire reflected on the defeat at the hands of the Merseyside club and reiterates the fact to come together during a difficult stretch in the season.
“It’s been a tough week obviously, you can’t just brush these things aside, especially when you lose to your rivals. To lose in the manner that we did was so disappointing. We know our fans will be with us and come Saturday at Tottenham, like I said, they will be there in their numbers and I’m sure they’ll be singing and chanting and be right with us and getting behind us,” Maguire told the club website
“It’s a tough one to move on from but we need to move on. There are lots of games to play in the Premier League, we’re in a strong position in the group in the Champions League and we’re still early on in the season. And it’s a season in which we know we can still achieve things," he added.
