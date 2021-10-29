Think at moment Mohamed Salah is the best player in world, proclaims Andrew Robertson
Today at 5:21 PM
Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson has lavished Mohamed Salah with praise and called the Egyptian forward the best player in the world but also added that he needs to continue that form. The 29-year-old has been in the form of his life this season with an incredible 15 goals in 12 appearances.
With Liverpool chasing after Manchester City, the club needed their best stars to step up and that is exactly what has happened. Both Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have found a very nice vein of form with both men thriving but they’ve been backed up by Mohamed Salah. The 29-year-old has been in the form of his life this season with only Burnley able to stop him from scoring. It has seen the Egyptian net an incredible 15 goals in all competitions with 10 in the Premier League and 5 in three Champions League appearances.
Not only that, Salah has contributed to a further five assists across all competitions which has only seen him rise higher up the ranks. It has also made Andrew Robertson claim that in his eyes, the forward is the best player in the world “at the moment” but he needs to continue that form. The Liverpool full-back also added that Salah’s work ethic and the way he helps out their defense makes everything else even more impressive.
"I think the way he's playing at the start of this season - he's been incredible. You can just see him walking on the pitch and he feels as though any chance he gets he's going to score. The thing that goes under-rated with Mo is his work-rate - the way he helps out Trent (Alexander-Arnold), the way he helps out his defence behind him and everything like that," Robertson told Sky Sports News
“That's when he's at his best, that's when he creates the chances and gets the goals, when he's mentally so strong. He's an incredible player and I think at this moment he's the world's best and he'll want to continue that.
“He won't want it for nine or 10 games, which he's done so far, he'll want to do it for a whole season like he's done previously and hopefully he can do it, because it gives us the best chance of scoring goals and winning trophies,” he added.
