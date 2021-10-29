Think at moment Mohamed Salah is the best player in world, proclaims Andrew Robertson

With Liverpool chasing after Manchester City, the club needed their best stars to step up and that is exactly what has happened. Both Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have found a very nice vein of form with both men thriving but they’ve been backed up by Mohamed Salah. The 29-year-old has been in the form of his life this season with only Burnley able to stop him from scoring. It has seen the Egyptian net an incredible 15 goals in all competitions with 10 in the Premier League and 5 in three Champions League appearances.